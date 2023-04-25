Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SKX, BURL, GEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total volume of 11,086 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,700 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 6,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 8,289 contracts, representing approximately 828,900 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,800 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
