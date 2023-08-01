Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SITM, WFC, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM), where a total volume of 1,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 95,140 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 12,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 19,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

