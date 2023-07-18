Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SIRI, WIRE, SAVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total of 85,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 20,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) saw options trading volume of 973 contracts, representing approximately 97,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 4,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:
