Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SHC, AX, FRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sotera Health Co (Symbol: SHC), where a total volume of 25,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 207.3% of SHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,900 underlying shares of SHC. Below is a chart showing SHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) options are showing a volume of 5,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.8% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 8,760 contracts, representing approximately 876,000 underlying shares or approximately 158.7% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,500 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
