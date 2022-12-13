Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SHAK, ZS, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 3,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 384,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 18,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 36,066 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 4,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SHAK options, ZS options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
