Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SGEN, HUM, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 13,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 6,461 contracts, representing approximately 646,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 886,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $487.50 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $487.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 271,755 contracts, representing approximately 27.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 11,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, HUM options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.