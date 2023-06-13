Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SEDG, COF, NXPI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 3,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 388,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 778,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 17,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 10,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
