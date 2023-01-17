Markets
SCHW

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SCHW, QCOM, PSTG

January 17, 2023 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total of 30,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 36,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 17,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,200 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, QCOM options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MOSY Options Chain
 WSO Split History
 Funds Holding CHH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW
QCOM
PSTG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.