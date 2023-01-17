Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SCHW, QCOM, PSTG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total of 30,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 36,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 17,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,200 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, QCOM options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.