Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RTX, IRM, ADM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 18,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,100 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 5,517 contracts, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 10,032 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,700 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
