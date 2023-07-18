Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RRC, HLF, AESI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC), where a total of 20,032 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 717,400 underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 7,780 contracts, representing approximately 778,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI) saw options trading volume of 2,471 contracts, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of AESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of AESI. Below is a chart showing AESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RRC options, HLF options, or AESI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.