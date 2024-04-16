News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RL, WRB, ALB

April 16, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 4,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 477,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 939,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) saw options trading volume of 5,737 contracts, representing approximately 573,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of WRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,200 underlying shares of WRB. Below is a chart showing WRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 12,163 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

