Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RL, WRB, ALB

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) saw options trading volume of 5,737 contracts, representing approximately 573,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of WRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,200 underlying shares of WRB. Below is a chart showing WRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 12,163 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RL options, WRB options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: UFO Options Chain
BNDX market cap history
CGEM YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.