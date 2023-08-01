Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RILY, KDNY, TTI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 3,182 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 318,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Chinook Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KDNY) saw options trading volume of 7,350 contracts, representing approximately 735,000 underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of KDNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,400 underlying shares of KDNY. Below is a chart showing KDNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And TETRA Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TTI) saw options trading volume of 14,561 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of TTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 12,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TTI. Below is a chart showing TTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RILY options, KDNY options, or TTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

