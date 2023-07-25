Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RGLD, NOW, SCCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 1,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 4,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 492,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 4,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 452,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, NOW options, or SCCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: XDSQ Videos
AOA market cap history
GEHC MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.