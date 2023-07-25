Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RGLD, NOW, SCCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 1,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 4,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 492,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 4,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 452,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

