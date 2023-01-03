Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RGLD, BE, STZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total of 4,017 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.3% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 482,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 17,918 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,400 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 8,835 contracts, representing approximately 883,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, BE options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
