Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, TPC, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 2,512 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 513,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $775 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:
Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) saw options trading volume of 2,024 contracts, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 15,988 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, TPC options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
