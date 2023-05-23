Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, IBP, PATH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 18,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 2,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) options are showing a volume of 893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 27,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,600 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, IBP options, or PATH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

