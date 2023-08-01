Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, BLK, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 47,349 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $712.50 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $712.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 15,098 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

