Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QLYS, ISRG, CMA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS), where a total volume of 1,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 139,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 6,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 13,338 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,400 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

