Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QDEL, FORG, BTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QuidelOrtho Corp (Symbol: QDEL), where a total volume of 3,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 352,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,000 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

ForgeRock Inc (Symbol: FORG) saw options trading volume of 3,249 contracts, representing approximately 324,900 underlying shares or approximately 63% of FORG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of FORG. Below is a chart showing FORG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 21,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,100 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

