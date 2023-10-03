Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PWR, LW, ELV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total of 4,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 854,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 7,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,400 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 4,924 contracts, representing approximately 492,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PWR options, LW options, or ELV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.