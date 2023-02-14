Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRCT, X, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT), where a total volume of 1,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 102,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 27,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,100 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 50,885 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 11,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRCT options, X options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
