Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRCT, GIII, AZO

November 29, 2022 — 04:51 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT), where a total of 4,503 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.5% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 307,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 7,631 contracts, representing approximately 763,100 underlying shares or approximately 121.8% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,000 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRCT options, GIII options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

