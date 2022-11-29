Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRCT, GIII, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT), where a total of 4,503 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.5% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 307,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 7,631 contracts, representing approximately 763,100 underlying shares or approximately 121.8% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,000 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRCT options, GIII options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EAPR
AEL Next Dividend Date
GBAB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.