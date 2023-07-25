Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PKG, AMBA, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG), where a total volume of 4,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 479,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.3% of PKG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of PKG. Below is a chart showing PKG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 71,599 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 11,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PKG options, AMBA options, or PINS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.