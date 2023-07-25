Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PHM, NXPI, BALL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total volume of 12,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 12,175 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 5,864 contracts, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

