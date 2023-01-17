Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PHM, DE, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total volume of 17,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.3% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 849,600 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 9,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 978,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 25,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PHM options, DE options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
