Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PFSI, LULU, TWLO

February 21, 2023 — 03:33 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 2,600 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 260,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,200 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 9,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 35,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 6,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

