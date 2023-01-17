Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PFE, WMT, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 112,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 27,622 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 10,386 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
