Markets
PETS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PETS, GME, EA

January 31, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS), where a total volume of 6,153 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 615,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.2% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 62,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 4,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 16,629 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PETS options, GME options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Institutional Holders of BREW
 BOH Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PETS
GME
EA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.