Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PETS, GME, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS), where a total volume of 6,153 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 615,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.2% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 62,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 4,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 16,629 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

