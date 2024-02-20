Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PEP, ENPH, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 29,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 26,526 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 156,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 8,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

