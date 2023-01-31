Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PARA, GPRE, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 48,985 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,200 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 3,134 contracts, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 6,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
