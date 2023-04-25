Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OZK, UPBD, ON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total of 9,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 993,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD) options are showing a volume of 1,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of UPBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares of UPBD. Below is a chart showing UPBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 25,169 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,100 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

