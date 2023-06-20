Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, ORCL, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 58,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 71,615 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 4,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 23,821 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, ORCL options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
MT Split History
YRCW Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.