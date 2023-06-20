Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, ORCL, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 58,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 71,615 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 4,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 23,821 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

