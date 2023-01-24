Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, INTU, SRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 61,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 5,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 7,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 763,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,201 contracts, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares or approximately 57% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 912,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:
