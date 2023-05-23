Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OTIS, INTU, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), where a total volume of 13,771 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.9% of OTIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,500 underlying shares of OTIS. Below is a chart showing OTIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 12,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,300 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 35,074 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

