Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLLI, CASY, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total volume of 7,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 784,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) options are showing a volume of 1,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,800 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 48,912 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
