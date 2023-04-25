Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, CXW, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 11,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 4,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $775 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, CXW options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stock MACD
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DEED
VSAC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.