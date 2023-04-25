Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, CXW, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 11,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 4,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $775 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:

