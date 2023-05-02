Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NWL, SPG, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), where a total volume of 21,199 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,800 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 5,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 574,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 17,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NWL options, SPG options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
