Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, MMM, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 9,505 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 950,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 15,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,700 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 15,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

