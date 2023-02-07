Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NCR, ZM, ESMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 67,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 809.7% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 21,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 109,028 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 333.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 7,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And EngageSmart Inc (Symbol: ESMT) options are showing a volume of 4,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.8% of ESMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,800 underlying shares of ESMT. Below is a chart showing ESMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCR options, ZM options, or ESMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
