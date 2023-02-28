Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NATI, RIVN, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI), where a total volume of 12,942 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of NATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,300 underlying shares of NATI. Below is a chart showing NATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 166,960 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 17,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 18,362 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
