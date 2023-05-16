Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MU, EPR, DT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 77,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 2,708 contracts, representing approximately 270,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,300 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) saw options trading volume of 12,843 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,300 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

