Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MTW, PYPL, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW), where a total of 1,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.9% of MTW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 192,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of MTW. Below is a chart showing MTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 113,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 41,206 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTW options, PYPL options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
