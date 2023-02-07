Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MTW, CVS, TDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW), where a total volume of 1,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of MTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MTW. Below is a chart showing MTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 46,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,511 contracts, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares or approximately 43% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

