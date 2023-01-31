Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, BMY, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 27,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 7,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,700 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 57,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 16,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,043 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
