Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, TXN, APH

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 30,319 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) saw options trading volume of 20,279 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of APH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,400 underlying shares of APH. Below is a chart showing APH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, TXN options, or APH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
