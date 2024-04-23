Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, TXN, APH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 114,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $407.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 4,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,600 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $407.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 30,319 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) saw options trading volume of 20,279 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of APH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,400 underlying shares of APH. Below is a chart showing APH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

