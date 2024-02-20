Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, SQ, FANG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 20,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 55,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 12,530 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

