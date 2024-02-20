News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, SQ, FANG

February 20, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 20,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 55,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 12,530 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
