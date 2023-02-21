Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, FSLR, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 18,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 9,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 938,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 42,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, FSLR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.