Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MORF, TDOC, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morphic Holding Inc (Symbol: MORF), where a total volume of 10,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 278.6% of MORF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of MORF. Below is a chart showing MORF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 58,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 223.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 6,536 contracts, representing approximately 653,600 underlying shares or approximately 150.6% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MORF options, TDOC options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
