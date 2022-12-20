Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MODG, EAT, OTTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), where a total volume of 4,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 474,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of MODG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares of MODG. Below is a chart showing MODG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 4,677 contracts, representing approximately 467,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) options are showing a volume of 682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 68,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of OTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of OTTR. Below is a chart showing OTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
