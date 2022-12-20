Markets
MODG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MODG, EAT, OTTR

December 20, 2022 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), where a total volume of 4,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 474,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of MODG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares of MODG. Below is a chart showing MODG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 4,677 contracts, representing approximately 467,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) options are showing a volume of 682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 68,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of OTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of OTTR. Below is a chart showing OTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MODG options, EAT options, or OTTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Dividend Stocks
 FXD market cap history
 FMNB Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MODG
EAT
OTTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.