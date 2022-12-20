Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MO, IBM, CACC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 91,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 19,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 40,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 723 contracts, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares or approximately 87% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
